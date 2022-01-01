About this product
(Gary Payton x Cali Sunset) Indica - Stimulus Pack
Wordle? More like weedle! Took us six guesses out of the seed pack to get here but we like what we ended up with.
Stimulus Packs are a more like a popcorn style, and lovingly under-trimmed.
Available in 3.5g, 7g, 14g, 28g.
About this brand
Fire Bros.
Fire Bros. was founded by a group of old friends all born and raised in the Seattle area. Our mission is to provide the finest cannabis and concentrates in the state. We are an owner-operated, indoor farm based in the heart of Western Washington. Bringing years of experience and dedication to the art of cannabis growing since WA's medical days, Fire Bros. is committed to earning a place in your stash box.