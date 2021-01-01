About this product

TONY MONTANA

In this country, first you get the money...then you get the flower...THEN you get high.



Fire Family Lineage: (El Diablo/Flo x Wonkstar)



El Diablo/Flo: Flo This #1 rated Cannabis Cup winner of 1996 is the love child of Purple Thai and an Afghani Indica, bred by Dutch Passion and later propagated by DJ Short. The plant is described as having pear-shaped buds with purple calyxes. Flo can potentially be harvested multiple times, creating a "flo" of buds. The effects are characterized as light and energetic, allowing for clarity of thought.



Wonkstar: Wonka Bars from Exotix Genetix is a cross of GMO Cookies and Mint Chocolate Chip. This sativa-dominant plant grows medium-tall and produces heavy yields that would please any grower. Buds come in dark purple colors and covered in thick trichomes.



