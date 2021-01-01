Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Fire Bros.

Fire Bros.

Tropicanna Cookies - Silver Tier Live Sauce - Sativa (GSC x Tangie) Concentrate 1g.

About this product

Tropicanna Cookies - Silver Tier Live Sauce - Sativa (GSC x Tangie) Concentrate 1g.
(GSC x Tangie) - Sativa Sugar Wax
"Tropicana, groovy punch sipping
And usually up, whipping for the stereo, stereo
Tropicana, watch 'em go banana
When they see the whip they be like
There he go"
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!