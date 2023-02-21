Sleep well so you can live your dreams with the 100mg CBN // 100mg THC // 100mg CBD Sleepytime Snickerdoodle Cookie!
Don’t settle for just THC… Our Sleepytime Snickerdoodle Cookie brings you the compounding sedative effects of CBN, CBD, and THC with indica specific terpenes from solventless rosin in a delicious low sugar cinnamon cookie formulated to soothe you to sleep and keep you asleep.
In true Fire Dept. Cannabis fashion, every cookie comes with a unique motivational quote!
• Low Sugar 0.0028 Gram Per Cookie • 10mg CBN, THC, & CBD Per Serving // 100mg CBN, THC, & CBD Per Package • Indica Full Spectrum Solventless Rosin Infused • Contains Dairy, Egg, Soy, and Wheat
Fire Dept. Cannabis is more than a company, it's a way of life.
Our slogan "Lighting the Fire Within" represents that cannabis is more than just smoking weed…it’s about doing what makes you happy and doing whatever it takes to bring you closer to being the best possible version of yourself. Fire Dept. is here to inspire you and to push you to continually be better. All of our products include a little motivation to help you continue moving forward.