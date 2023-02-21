The fun starts before the high hits with the deliciously colorful 100mg THC Fruity Crispy Bites!
Tropical pebble crisps and gooey marshmallow will have you fluffed up with this seriously potent cereal treat. Infused with Buddies full spectrum sativa live resin liquid diamonds extract for an uplifting, full spectrum high to keep your head in the clouds all day long.
In true Fire Dept. Cannabis fashion, every cookie comes with a unique motivational quote!
• 10mg THC Per Serving // 100mg THC Per Package • Sativa Full Spectrum Live Resin Infused • Contains Dairy
Fire Dept. Cannabis is more than a company, it's a way of life.
Our slogan "Lighting the Fire Within" represents that cannabis is more than just smoking weed…it’s about doing what makes you happy and doing whatever it takes to bring you closer to being the best possible version of yourself. Fire Dept. is here to inspire you and to push you to continually be better. All of our products include a little motivation to help you continue moving forward.