The Fire Dept. Cannabis Cascade Cherry indica vegan gummy packs are lightly infused to assist in any relaxation and recovery needs throughout the day. Infused with Buddies indica full spectrum liquid diamonds for a chill cherry experience. Microdose your way to happiness with 20 gummies in 5mg dosages, or savour them in one sitting as a potent snack. A taste explosion of tangy and sweet wild cherry flavour with every bite that will have you drooling for more!
In true Fire Dept. Cannabis fashion, every gummy comes with a unique motivational quote!
• Vegan • 5mg THC Per Gummy // 100mg THC Per Pack • Indica Full Spectrum Liquid Diamonds Infused
Fire Dept. Cannabis is more than a company, it's a way of life.
Our slogan "Lighting the Fire Within" represents that cannabis is more than just smoking weed…it’s about doing what makes you happy and doing whatever it takes to bring you closer to being the best possible version of yourself. Fire Dept. is here to inspire you and to push you to continually be better. All of our products include a little motivation to help you continue moving forward.