The Fire Dept. Cannabis Mountain Berry indica vegan gummy is deliciously potent to assist in any relaxation and recovery needs. Infused with Buddies indica full spectrum liquid diamonds for full body comfort that lasts. Microdose your way to happiness with 20 gummies in 5mg dosages, or savour them in one sitting as a potent snack. Enjoy flavorful combinations of sweet mountain blueberries, blackberries, huckleberries, strawberries, and salmonberries, with a hint of weed in every bite!
In true Fire Dept. Cannabis fashion, every gummy comes with a unique motivational quote!
• Vegan • 5mg THC Per Gummy // 100mg THC Per Pack • Indica Full Spectrum Liquid Diamonds Infused
Fire Dept. Cannabis is more than a company, it's a way of life.
Our slogan "Lighting the Fire Within" represents that cannabis is more than just smoking weed…it’s about doing what makes you happy and doing whatever it takes to bring you closer to being the best possible version of yourself. Fire Dept. is here to inspire you and to push you to continually be better. All of our products include a little motivation to help you continue moving forward.