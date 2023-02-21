The 100mg THC Salted Chocolate Chip Cookies are a delicious classic with a potent upgrade!
Infused with Buddies full spectrum indica live resin liquid diamonds extract providing those chill vibes you need to let it all go, these cookies get you the best kind of stoned. A perfect chip to cookie ratio plus a dusting of salt for flavor reminiscent of the good old days, but with a hint of weed that induces a heavy body high and relaxed mind.
In true Fire Dept. Cannabis fashion, every cookie comes with a unique motivational quote!
• 10mg THC Per Serving // 100mg THC Per Package • Indica Full Spectrum Live Resin Infused • Contains Dairy, Egg, Soy, and Wheat
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Fire Dept. Cannabis is more than a company, it's a way of life.
Our slogan "Lighting the Fire Within" represents that cannabis is more than just smoking weed…it’s about doing what makes you happy and doing whatever it takes to bring you closer to being the best possible version of yourself. Fire Dept. is here to inspire you and to push you to continually be better. All of our products include a little motivation to help you continue moving forward.