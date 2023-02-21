The Fire Dept. Cannabis Pacific Pineapple sativa vegan gummy is deliciously potent geared towards fuelling your next celebration, adventure, or simply crossing things off the list. Infused with Buddies sativa full spectrum liquid diamonds for a mind melting experience. 100mg of THC packed into a single gummy for those who need a powerfully potent high or want less gummy with more oil. Every bite is bursting with sweet and fruity pineapple flavour that tastes like tropical sunshine on the beach with a hint of weed.
In true Fire Dept. Cannabis fashion, every gummy comes with a unique motivational quote!
• Vegan • 10mg THC Per Serving // 100mg THC Per Single Gummy • Sativa Full Spectrum Liquid Diamonds Infused
Fire Dept. Cannabis is more than a company, it's a way of life.
Our slogan "Lighting the Fire Within" represents that cannabis is more than just smoking weed…it’s about doing what makes you happy and doing whatever it takes to bring you closer to being the best possible version of yourself. Fire Dept. is here to inspire you and to push you to continually be better. All of our products include a little motivation to help you continue moving forward.