Apple Fritter effects
Reported by real people like you
346 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
41% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
18% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
14% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
