About this product
About this strain
Blackberry Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
19 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
89% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
84% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
57% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
5% of people report feeling paranoid
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!