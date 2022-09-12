About this product
Buddha's Hand effects
Reported by real people like you
17 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Energetic
58% of people report feeling energetic
Focused
52% of people report feeling focused
Euphoric
47% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Cramps
11% of people say it helps with cramps
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
