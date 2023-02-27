Fire Dept. Cannabis is more than a company, it's a way of life.



Our slogan "Lighting the Fire Within" represents that cannabis is more than just smoking weed…it’s about doing what makes you happy and doing whatever it takes to bring you closer to being the best possible version of yourself.

​

Fire Dept. is here to inspire you and to push you to continually be better. All of our products include a little motivation to help you continue moving forward.

