Cherry Chem effects
Reported by real people like you
27 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Creative
62% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
