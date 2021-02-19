Chocolate Grape Diesel - Indica Preroll Single - 1G
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Reported by real people like you
7 people told us about effects:
Happy
71% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
57% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
57% of people report feeling euphoric
Headache
14% of people report feeling headache
Depression
42% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
42% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
