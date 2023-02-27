Each of our handmade blunts is perfectly packed available in a variety of exotic strains that are always indoor grown, slow burning and easily shareable…or simply enjoyed straight to the dome. Our hemp wrapper adds a smooth draw and even burn with a delicious hint of sweet flavor to your smoking experience.
Fire Dept. Cannabis is more than a company, it's a way of life.
Our slogan "Lighting the Fire Within" represents that cannabis is more than just smoking weed…it’s about doing what makes you happy and doing whatever it takes to bring you closer to being the best possible version of yourself. Fire Dept. is here to inspire you and to push you to continually be better. All of our products include a little motivation to help you continue moving forward.