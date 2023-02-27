"Fire Dept. Cannabis infused pre-rolls are a unique and flavorful experience that get you higher. Expertly made by internally infusing a half gram of terpene rich indoor grown flower with a half gram of golden honeycomb and quarter gram of dry ice extracted kief. Meant to challenge any high tolerance, each pre-roll is carefully crafted for an enjoyable smoke that burns smooth and slow but with potency that hits hard and fast.
Fire Dept. Cannabis is more than a company, it's a way of life.
Our slogan "Lighting the Fire Within" represents that cannabis is more than just smoking weed…it’s about doing what makes you happy and doing whatever it takes to bring you closer to being the best possible version of yourself. Fire Dept. is here to inspire you and to push you to continually be better. All of our products include a little motivation to help you continue moving forward.