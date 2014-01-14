About this product
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
31% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
