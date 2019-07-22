About this product
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
27% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
38% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
