Lemon Meringue effects
Reported by real people like you
209 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
59% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
