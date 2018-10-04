Orange Cookies - Sativa Infused Blunt - 1.25G
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
About this strain
Orange Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
371 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
70% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!