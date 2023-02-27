At Fire Dept. Cannabis, pre-rolls are our specialty! A reliable way to instantly enjoy your favorite strains of weed in a convenient, ready to go form. Our pre-roll staff are expertly trained to make the highest quality pre-rolls possible at consistent weights quality assured for accuracy, with perfect density, and wrinkle free paper ensuring for the best possible burn. Unique strains, always indoor grown, ground and stuffed in all-natural, unbleached rolling papers provide a smooth smoking experience.
Everything you love in our 1 gram pre-rolls… Multiplied by 10 and you're ready to go! Every full gram 10 pack comes with a free BIC lighter in the packaging so you can stay prepared.
Fire Dept. Cannabis is more than a company, it's a way of life.
Our slogan "Lighting the Fire Within" represents that cannabis is more than just smoking weed…it’s about doing what makes you happy and doing whatever it takes to bring you closer to being the best possible version of yourself. Fire Dept. is here to inspire you and to push you to continually be better. All of our products include a little motivation to help you continue moving forward.