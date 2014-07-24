About this product
Pineapple effects
Reported by real people like you
402 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
45% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
13% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
