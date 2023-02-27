Enjoy a cost effective, single source, strain specific dry ice extracted kief made at -120 degree temps from Fire Dept. Cannabis. Low temperature extraction ensures that the resin glands easily fall away from plant material, creating a potent, trichome rich product that tastes great and feels even better!
Sprinkle some kief on flower to kick it up a notch, heat press into a delicious rosin, or use to infuse joints, blunts, and more.
In true Fire Dept. Cannabis fashion, every gram comes with a unique motivational quote!
Fire Dept. Cannabis is more than a company, it's a way of life.
Our slogan "Lighting the Fire Within" represents that cannabis is more than just smoking weed…it’s about doing what makes you happy and doing whatever it takes to bring you closer to being the best possible version of yourself. Fire Dept. is here to inspire you and to push you to continually be better. All of our products include a little motivation to help you continue moving forward.