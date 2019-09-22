About this product
About this strain
Purple Zkittlez effects
Reported by real people like you
17 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
82% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
35% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Paranoid
5% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
Headaches
17% of people say it helps with headaches
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
