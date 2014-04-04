About this product
39 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
79% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
64% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
5% of people report feeling headache
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
