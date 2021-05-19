Strawberry Guava - Hybrid Preroll Pack - 10 Pack - 1G
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
40% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
1% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
1% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
PTSD
18% of people say it helps with ptsd
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
23% | high
0% | very low
