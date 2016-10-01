About this product
About this strain
Tango Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
8 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Focused
62% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
50% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
25% of people report feeling anxious
Paranoid
25% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
37% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!