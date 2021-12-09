Tropical Runtz, also known as “Tropical Runts,” is an sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a cross of the famous Runtz and Tropic Truffle. The effects of Tropical Runtz are reported to be more energizing than calming. Reviewers on Leafly who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel uplifted, happy, and talkative. Consumers find this strain ideal for social situations. The flavor of Tropical Runtz is tropical with sweet citrus notes bursting through. When smoked in large doses, this strain may cause some consumers to feel anxious, so it’s important to take it slowly until you get a feel for the potency of this strain, which is believed to be 23% THC. Tropical Runtz is most commonly found in the form of flower. The original breeder of this strain is unknown.