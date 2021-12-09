About this product
Tropical Runtz effects
Reported by real people like you
38 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
39% of people report feeling euphoric
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
