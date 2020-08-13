Loading…
Larry Cake

by Firebrand Infusions
HybridTHC 26%CBD
Pheno-hunted by Freddy’s Fuego in Washington with seeds by Seed Junky Genetics, Larry Cake—also known as Ice Cream Cake—crosses Gelato #33 and Wedding Cake. This strain puts out a pleasant and relaxing full-body high, and it’s noted for a sweet, floral, citrus, and earthy flavor profile.

Larry Cake effects

Uplifted
62% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
62% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
