About this strain
Larry Cake
Pheno-hunted by Freddy’s Fuego in Washington with seeds by Seed Junky Genetics, Larry Cake—also known as Ice Cream Cake—crosses Gelato #33 and Wedding Cake. This strain puts out a pleasant and relaxing full-body high, and it’s noted for a sweet, floral, citrus, and earthy flavor profile.
Larry Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
8 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
Uplifted
62% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
62% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!