Firelands Scientific
Ultra Sour
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
Ultra Sour effects
Reported by real people like you
46 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
45% of people report feeling uplifted
Creative
39% of people report feeling creative
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
10% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
10% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!