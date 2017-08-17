About this strain
Blackberry Chem OG is a hybrid strain that combines the fruity, mid-level sedation of Blackberry with the gently stimulating but overall subdued Chemdawg. This strain’s unique aroma of tart chemicals and sweet fruit makes it a favorite for consumers with diverse palates. The effects are moderate on the physical and mental front, showing up as a warm haze in the mind and lightness in the body. Blackberry Chem OG lends itself to curbing minor physical discomfort and numbing the mind to repetitive tasks.
Blackberry Chem OG effects
Reported by real people like you
12 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Talkative
33% of people report feeling talkative
Anxious
16% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
8% of people report feeling headache
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
