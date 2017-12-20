Fireline Cannabis
Electric Lemonade Infused Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
Electric Lemonade effects
Reported by real people like you
17 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
41% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
41% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
41% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
47% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
41% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!