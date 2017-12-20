Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Fireline Cannabis

Fireline Cannabis

Electric Lemonade Infused Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD

Electric Lemonade effects

Reported by real people like you
17 people told us about effects:
Happy
41% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
41% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
41% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
47% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
41% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!