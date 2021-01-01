Loading…
Logo for the brand Fireline Cannabis

Fireline Cannabis

Key Lime Pie Live Resin 1g - Fireline Cannabis

About this product

Key Lime Pie from Burning Bush Nurseries is a gourmet phenotype of the superstar strain Girl Scout Cookies. Selected for its strong indica characteristics and heavy resin production, this dynamic hybrid boasts flavors of lime candy, mint, and spice that spark flavors of earth and chocolate when activated by heat. The buds of Key Lime Pie regularly show traces of purple hues due to the plant’s affinity towards colder temperatures. The relaxing body effects that help to relieve chronic pain and insomnia have been known to overwhelm those less familiar with cannabis.
