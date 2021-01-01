About this product

Skatalite is a rare sativa-dominant hybrid bred by Green Line. This strain is known for its delicious taste and potent high. Its sweet fruity taste has sour, citrus and herbal notes. Its aroma is pungent, herbal, fruity, citrus and woody. Its long lasting effects can help treat muscle spasms, migraines, nausea and chronic pain. The plant boasts dark green and purple buds that are fluffy, big and carry reddish orange hairs and gold crystals. Skatalite strain is recommended for daytime use.