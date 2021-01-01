Skatilite Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
About this product
Skatalite is a rare sativa dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the classic Satellite OG X Skittlz strains. This bud may be hard to come by on your average market, but is infamous for its insanely delicious flavor and out-of-this-world high. Skatalite has a sweet fruity flavor with hints of sharp sour citrus and rich herbs. The aroma takes a pungent turn, with a dank herbal overtone accented by fresh fruity citrus and deep woods. Skatalite combines the best of both its parent strains when it comes to the high, with long-lasting effects that are slighlyt sedative and super tingly in nature. You'll feel a lifted onset that boosts your spirits, leaving you feeling euphoric and unfocused, with a slightly stoney effect. Soon, a relaxing body buzz will wash over your physical form, easing you into a state of complete and utter relaxation. These effects quickly turn sedative, leaving you dozing off again and again. Thanks to these effects and its high 21-28% average THC level, Skatalite is often chosen to treat conditions such has chronic pain, nausea, headaches or migraines, and muscle spasms.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!