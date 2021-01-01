About this product

fiveTM's Delta 8 THC gummies combine the powerful uplifting experience of Delta 8 THC with the delicious flavors of our award-winning gummies. At 10mg Delta 8 THC per gummy, you can find the dose that is right for you. Expect a clear-headed, relaxed experience without being stuck to the couch.



Warning: May cause psychotropic effect. Not intended for use by those under the age of 21.



Does not ship to the following states: CO, CT, IL, IA, KY, MA, MN, NV, NY, NC, ND, OR, VT, WA