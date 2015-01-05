About this product
Store in a cool, dry place away from light.
Warning
May cause psychotropic effect. Not intended for use by those under the age of 21
Does not ship to the following states: CA, CO, CT, IL, IA, KY, LA, MA, MI, NV, NY, NC, ND, OR, TX, VT, WA
About this strain
Blueberry, also known as "Berry Blue," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Purple Thai with Thai. A true A-List cannabis strain, Blueberry’s legendary status soared to new heights after claiming the High Times’ Cannabis Cup 2000 for Best indica. The long history of the strain goes back to the late 1970s when American breeder DJ Short was working with a variety of exotic landrace strains. However, throughout the decades of Blueberry’s cultivation, the genetics have been passed around, due in large part to DJ Short working with multiple seed banks and breeders. The sweet flavors of fresh blueberries combine with relaxing effects to produce a long-lasting sense of euphoria. Many consumers utilize the effects of Blueberry to help contend with pain and stress, while connoisseurs and growers admire the strain for its colorful hues and high THC content.
Blueberry effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
The CBD revolution should be called the hemp revolution. Sure, CBD is incredibly powerful, but there is so much more to hemp than CBD.
And for many, that is where Full Spectrum CBD comes in. Except, it hasn't. For a product to be truly Full Spectrum, it *needs* to include *meaningful* amounts of terpenes, flavonoids, and minor cannabinoids.
Most companies use isolate to increase the amount of CBD in their products, thereby diluting every other part of the hemp extract. We do it differently and you're going to feel the difference. Plus, get free shipping for all our products! (No Minimum, U.S. orders only)