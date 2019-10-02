About this product
Experience relaxation with five'sTM 100% premium Delta 8 THC vape pen. Our disposable pens work quickly to deliver a clear-headed, uplifting vibe that can be enjoyed all day. At five™, we only use pure Delta 8, natural terpenes, and top-quality components to provide the best possible Delta 8 experience on the market. Each vape pen contains 1000mg (1g) of Delta 8 distillate and is not diluted with fillers like PG, VG, or Vitamin E.
Store in a cool, dry place away from light. Warning
May cause psychotropic effect. Not intended for use by those under the age of 21
Does not ship to the following states: CA, CO, CT, IL, IA, KY, LA, MA, MI, NV, NY, NC, ND, OR, TX, VT, WA
About this strain
Grape Ape
Grape Ape, propagated by Apothecary Genetics and Barney’s Farm, is a mostly indica strain that crosses Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and Afghani. Named for its distinct grape-like smell, this indica is known for providing carefree relaxation that can help soothe pain, stress, and anxiety. Its dense, compact buds are wreathed in deep purple leaves which darken as this indica reaches full maturation following its 7 to 8 week flowering time.
Grape Ape effects
Reported by real people like you
1,482 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
47% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
41% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
five™
five™ CBD provides a true full spectrum packed with everything that makes hemp so special. Each product contains a 5:1 ratio of CBD to THC, terpenes and minor cannabinoids.
The CBD revolution should be called the hemp revolution. Sure, CBD is incredibly powerful, but there is so much more to hemp than CBD.
And for many, that is where Full Spectrum CBD comes in. Except, it hasn't. For a product to be truly Full Spectrum, it *needs* to include *meaningful* amounts of terpenes, flavonoids, and minor cannabinoids.
Most companies use isolate to increase the amount of CBD in their products, thereby diluting every other part of the hemp extract. We do it differently and you're going to feel the difference. Plus, get free shipping for all our products! (No Minimum, U.S. orders only)
