Experience relaxation with five'sTM 100% premium Delta 8 THC vape pen. Our disposable pens work quickly to deliver a clear-headed, uplifting vibe that can be enjoyed all day. At five™, we only use pure Delta 8, natural terpenes, and top-quality components to provide the best possible Delta 8 experience on the market. Each vape pen contains 1000mg (1g) of Delta 8 distillate and is not diluted with fillers like PG, VG, or Vitamin E.
Store in a cool, dry place away from light. Warning
May cause psychotropic effect. Not intended for use by those under the age of 21
Does not ship to the following states: CA, CO, CT, IL, IA, KY, LA, MA, MI, NV, NY, NC, ND, OR, TX, VT, WA
Strawberry Lemonade
Strawberry Lemonade is a sativa-dominant strain that took 1st in High Times’ 2015 Denver Cannabis Cup as “Best Sativa Concentrate.” The supposed cross of Strawberry Cough and Lemon OG, Strawberry Lemonade stays true to form, exhibiting tangy aromas and flavors coupled with a heady onset and complementary body effects. Enjoy Strawberry Lemonade throughout the day, but don’t plan too far ahead as this strain can be whimsical and intensely relaxing.
Strawberry Lemonade effects
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
56% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
46% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
8% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
five™
five™ CBD provides a true full spectrum packed with everything that makes hemp so special. Each product contains a 5:1 ratio of CBD to THC, terpenes and minor cannabinoids.
The CBD revolution should be called the hemp revolution. Sure, CBD is incredibly powerful, but there is so much more to hemp than CBD.
And for many, that is where Full Spectrum CBD comes in. Except, it hasn't. For a product to be truly Full Spectrum, it *needs* to include *meaningful* amounts of terpenes, flavonoids, and minor cannabinoids.
Most companies use isolate to increase the amount of CBD in their products, thereby diluting every other part of the hemp extract. We do it differently and you're going to feel the difference. Plus, get free shipping for all our products! (No Minimum, U.S. orders only)
