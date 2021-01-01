About this product
100% Solventless CBD+THC Hemp Extract
The Botanist inspired 100% solventless Rosin gummy is here! Enjoy the purest form of CBD hemp extract on the market in a delicious gummy. Our rosin extract is pressed from USDA Organic hemp flower using gentle heat and pressure to extract the plant’s cannabinoids, oils, and terpenes without chemicals or solvents. This results in a full-plant extract rich in CBDA and THCA, both of which provide amazing benefits you can’t find in other hemp products. Try our daytime for everyday use and nighttime for your best night’s sleep! Each gummy contains 15mg of full-plant cannabinoids.
About this brand
five™
five™ CBD provides a true full spectrum packed with everything that makes hemp so special. Each product contains a 5:1 ratio of CBD to THC, terpenes and minor cannabinoids.
The CBD revolution should be called the hemp revolution. Sure, CBD is incredibly powerful, but there is so much more to hemp than CBD.
And for many, that is where Full Spectrum CBD comes in. Except, it hasn't. For a product to be truly Full Spectrum, it *needs* to include *meaningful* amounts of terpenes, flavonoids, and minor cannabinoids.
Most companies use isolate to increase the amount of CBD in their products, thereby diluting every other part of the hemp extract. We do it differently and you're going to feel the difference. Plus, get free shipping for all our products! (No Minimum, U.S. orders only)
