Grapes Of Wrath 1g Live Resin Cart - Flashback

by Flashback
HybridTHC 26%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Step into the past with the Grapes of Wrath 1g Live Resin Cart by Flashback. This premium cartridge contains live resin extracted from fresh, frozen flower, preserving the plant’s natural flavors and effects for a true-to-flower experience. Made with cannabis-derived terpenes, it delivers a robust and aromatic profile with every puff. Enjoy smooth, potent hits that capture the essence of freshly harvested cannabis. Perfect for those seeking a pure and flavorful experience, the Grapes of Wrath strain offers deep relaxation and a fruity punch.

About this strain

Grapes Of Wrath is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grape Pie and Jet Fuel Gelato. This strain has a grape flavor with a graham cracker finish that resembles a delicious dessert. Grapes Of Wrath is 26% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Grapes Of Wrath effects include euphoria, gigglyness, and relaxation. Medical marijuana patients often choose Grapes Of Wrath when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. Bred by Wonderbrett, Grapes Of Wrath features flavors like grape, nutty, and spicy. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Grapes Of Wrath typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’re looking for a tasty and balanced strain that can help you enjoy life and feel good, Grapes Of Wrath might be the one for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Grapes Of Wrath, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



About this brand

Flashback
Flashback is an in-house brand focused on high-end infused and concentrate products. It represents a remarkable era in Cannabis. Flashback will initially launch as a 90s-themed brand and eventually move into different eras.
Unlike most brands, this in-house brand started from nostalgia. It happened when thoughts of fanny packs, flannels, beepers, and long phone calls came together to manifest the dope memory of the 90s. Our cultivators save the most nostalgic strains for the Flashback line, such as Sour Diesel, Blue Dream, Durban Poison, and more!

License(s)

  • CA, US: C12-0000068-LIC
