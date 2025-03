"Black Cherry Gelato (Hybrid) & Grape Soda (Indica)



Experience a dynamic pairing of premium cannabis with Flav Duos, a 14g selection of two distinct strains designed with complimentary effects and terpene profiles to elevate your senses. Featuring two standout strains Black Cherry Gelato (Hybrid), a balanced hybrid that delivers a euphoric cerebral buzz complemented by a soothing body high with rich notes of dark cherry and sweet vanilla, and Grape Soda (Indica) a potent indica strain that offers a deeply relaxing body high with deep grape and berry flavors.



With Flav Duos, you get the best of both worlds—whether you’re looking for a balanced daytime boost or a deeply calming nighttime experience. Crafted for flavor. Designed for effect.

