"Double the flavor, double the fire. Flav Duos brings you a premium 14g combo pack featuring two standout hybrid strains: Blue Zlushies and Crunch Berries. Crafted for those who crave variety without compromising quality, this dynamic duo delivers a smooth, flavorful experience with balanced effects perfect for any time of day.



Blue Zlushies brings cool, sugary notes with a euphoric, creative high that lifts your mood and keeps you going. Crunch Berries deliver a creamy, fruity profile with relaxing, mellow vibes to help you wind down and vibe out.



Whether you're sharing with friends or seshing yourself, the Blue Zlushies & Crunch Berries Duo is your go-to for flavor-packed flower and versatile hybrid effects.



