Butterscotch Biscotti (Hybrid) & Sunset Sherbert (Indica)



Experience a dynamic pairing of premium cannabis with Flav Duos, a 14g selection of two distinct strains designed with complimentary effects and terpene profiles to elevate your senses. This carefully curated duo features Butterscotch Biscotti, a balanced hybrid with a rich, creamy aroma and notes of sweet caramel, delivering a euphoric yet calming experience. Paired with Sunset Sherbert, a deep and flavorful indica known for its sweet citrus profile and blissful relaxation, this combination offers the best of both worlds.



Whether you're looking for an uplifting daytime boost or a smooth evening unwind, Flav Duos provides versatility and quality in every bag. Enjoy the flavors, feel the effects, and savor the moment.



