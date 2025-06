"Liquid Diamonds | Rechargeable All-In-Ones | 2G (1G per strain)



Double the Flav. Double the Diamonds.



Meet the Flav Duos — a next-gen Liquid Diamond vape pen that lets you mix, match, and magnetize your sesh. Designed with a unique magnetic dual-vape system, Flav Duos gives you the power to combine two different strains for a custom blend, or double down on your favorite for a more potent punch. Powered by ultra-refined Liquid Diamonds, every hit delivers a smooth, terpene-rich cloud.

Whether you're in the mood to mellow out with a hybrid or elevate your day with a sativa-indica combo, Duos makes it easy to switch it up or sync it perfectly. Smooth hits, bold flavors, and the flexibility to create your own vibe — all in one sleek, innovative device.

