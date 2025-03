"Frozen Lemon (Sativa) & Peach Rings (Indica)



Experience a dynamic pairing of premium cannabis with Flav Duos, a 14g selection of two distinct strains designed with complimentary effects and terpene profiles to elevate your senses. Featuring two standout strains Peach Rings (Indica), a deeply relaxing indica strain known for its sweet fruity flavor and soothing effects, and Frozen Lemon (Sativa) a vibrant sativa strain packed with zesty citrus notes and an energizing high.



Whether you’re looking to chill or stay uplifted, Flav Duos lets you enjoy the best of both worlds. Crafted for versatility, freshness, and full-bodied flavor—this is your go-to flower for any mood. Find your perfect balance with Flav Duos today.

