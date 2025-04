"Pink Push Pop (Indica) & Sour Tangie (Sativa)



Experience a dynamic pairing of premium cannabis with Flav Duos, a 14g selection of two distinct strains designed with complementary effects and terpene profiles to elevate your senses. Featuring two standout strains Pink Push Pop, a dreamy indica with berry-sweet notes that melts away stress, and Sour Tangie, a citrus-forward sativa that hits with an energizing uplift and creative spark. Whether you're winding down or turning up, Flav Duos gives you the freedom to choose your vibe — or mix and match for the best of both worlds.

