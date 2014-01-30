Flav
Black Label Blackberry Kush Cartridge 0.5g
Product rating:
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Indica-dominant cultivated from Afghani and Blackberry strains. Up to 90% THC.
Flavor Profile:
Sweet fruitiness with floral and earthy undertones, like sampling fresh-picked berries on a walk through the woods.
The Effects:
Indica effects, such as strong and calming body sensations, make this a popular nighttime option to relax and unwind.
• Private Reserve line with industry-leading potency
• Upgraded hardware with clog-free technology
• Durable glass cartridge construction
• Wickless ceramic heating element
• Universal 510 thread
Do Yourself a Flavor!
Blackberry Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
1,444 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
43% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
33% of people say it helps with insomnia
