About this product

Indica-dominant cultivated from Afghani and Blackberry strains. Up to 90% THC.



Flavor Profile:

Sweet fruitiness with floral and earthy undertones, like sampling fresh-picked berries on a walk through the woods.



The Effects:

Indica effects, such as strong and calming body sensations, make this a popular nighttime option to relax and unwind.



• Private Reserve line with industry-leading potency

• Upgraded hardware with clog-free technology

• Durable glass cartridge construction

• Wickless ceramic heating element

• USB charger included

• Choice of finish: Gold, Rose Gold, Black, Silver



Do Yourself a Flavor!